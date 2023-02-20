NCW Serves Notice to BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy Over Remarks Against Governor

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy to appear before the commission on February 21 in connection with his controversial remarks made against governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

"The remark is dangerous and demeaning to her dignity," it said in an official communication to the MLC.

The commission had served a notice to the MLC on February 14 and directed him to appear before it in-person in New Delhi on February 21. If he fails to appear, a necessary action will be taken against him, the commission said.

