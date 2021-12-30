NEW DELHI: As per the 26th edition of the Prison Statistics India report- 2020 released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday, in the State of Telangana, a total of 35 percent of prisoners were graduates. Out of these 12 percent were convicts and around 23 percent of undertrials.

Among the convicts, 421 are illiterate and 817 have studied below class 10, 441 have studied till class 10 or below the graduation, 40 are post-graduates and 23 have tech degrees or diplomas.

In convicts, 1211 are Hindus, 450 Muslims, 218 Christians, 29 Sikhs, and two from other beliefs. According to the caste, 399 convicts belong to the SC community, 214 to the ST community, and 678 are OBCs.

Among the 3,946 undertrials, 720 are illiterate, 1,327 have studied below Class 10, 995 have studied till Class 10 and above, 525 are graduates, 138 hold a tech degree or diploma, and 241 are post-graduates.

A total of 2,725 undertrials are Hindus, 1,041 Muslims, 138 Christians, 14 Sikhs, and 28 belong to other religions. Caste-wise total undertrials, 662 are SCs, 408 STs, 1,007 OBCs, and 1,869 are from other communities.

A total of 1905 convicts 1782 are male and 123 are female and 3909 are undertrials, in which 3679 are male and 230 are females.

According to the report, five persons were punished with the death penalty in the State of Telangana in 2020.

In the overall report ,among the 4,88,511 prisoners , literacy profile of 2,00,496 (41.0%) prisoners was Below Class X, 1,10,460 (22.6%) prisoners were Class X & above but below Graduation, 31,204 (6.4%) prisoners were having a Degree, 8,430 (1.7%) prisoners were Post Graduates and 6,286 (1.3%) prisoners were Technical Degree/Diploma holders. b. A total of 1,31,635 (26.9%) prisoners were Illiterate.

