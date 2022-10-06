NCC Camp & Social Service Activities Camp Conducted for Telangana Girls at Wargal Siddipet

Telangana: A NCC Combined Annual Training Camp( CATC-8) was conducted with much elan and fervour at Mahatma Jyothi Bai Phule Telangana Backward Class Residential School at Wargal, Siddipet District from 27th Sept to 4th Oct 2022. A total of 550 NCC Girl Cadets from various schools and colleges of Twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad took part in the camp.

During the camp various social service and community development activities, Awareness on the Environment, cleaning of water bodies under “Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan” and No plastic campaign under “Swachch Bharat Abhiyan” were also carried out in the nearby rural community areas marking the 75th year of NCC Mahotsav.

During the Camp the Cadets were exposed to a well designed training programme for their overall physical, mental and psychological development and inculcate in the young minds the spirit of Comraderie Sportsmanship and Espirit -de- Corps.

The camp was conducted for 8 days under the aegis of 1 Telangana Girls BN NCC Secunderabad Group under the able leadership of Camp Commandant Lt Col Pradeep Kumar and his team of Officers, Girl Cadet instructors(GCIs), Associate NCC Officers(ANOs) and Permanent Instructional(PI) staff.

During the camp the cadets were given an insight into the military way of life & were made to undergo a plethora of activities such as training on various Military Subjects, Drill, games,physical fitness, Yoga, trekking, Self defence etc. Various Guest lectures by eminent personalities on issues like career counseling into civil services & uniformed services, women health issues, nutritional requirements for adolescent girls were also conducted for the benefit of the Girl Cadets. A visit to the Air Force Station, Hakimpet was also conducted for the cadets to introduce young cadets to Air Force inventory and motivate them to join Def Forces.