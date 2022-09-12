NCAM Launches National 3D Printing Awareness Marathon

The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) based at Hyderabad has launched National 3D Printing Awareness Marathon covering 6+ cities across the country influencing 2500+ individuals.

It is in sync with one of the core mandates of NCAM, which is skill development by targeting a readily available work force of 100,000 people by year 2025. The objectives of the marathon are to spread awareness to students, start-ups, academia, and R&D labs on considering 3D Printing as a career opportunity. Parallelly, to showcase NCAM’s role towards skill development in Indian Ecosystem &support towards start up Incubation for budding entrepreneurs.

The biggest challenge which the country faces today is the scarcity of enough skilled manpower which eventually hampers all indigenisation & make in India initiatives. Therefore, skill development is a critical aspect of building a strong Additive eco system in the country said Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS, NCAM Chairman.

NCAM has already conducted its 1st successful awareness marathon session in partnership with Lovely Professional University Punjab on 9th of September 2022. The session impacted close to 200 participants spreading across the faculty members, R&D team, start-up enthusiasts & students. The students showed interest in adopting 3D printing as a career option & discussed the possible ways to enter the field. The follow up action to the event would be to impart industry specific training to the interested participants& help them grow in the additive world.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India in partnership with Govt of Telangana and Industry had established the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad. The NCAM is the apex body to build a comprehensive additive manufacturing ecosystem in the country by enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, focusing on indigenization, providing access to state of art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities to generate quality manpower.