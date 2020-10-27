Nayani Narasimha Reddy's Wife Passes Away

Telangana former Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy's wife Nayani Ahalya passed away on Monday late evening at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. She was 64. It is all known knowledge that she had tested postive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. She recovered from coronavirus and was continuing to undergo treatment for lungs infection. She died due to the complication on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Nayini Ahalya. He prayed that the departed soul rests in peace and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Telangana Home Minister and senior TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy passed away on 22nd October. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and succumbed to the complications on Thursday.