Nawab Najaf Ali Khan Claims Azmet Jah’s Anointment as Next Nizam Not Valid

Hyderabad: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the cousin of Azmet Jah, also known as Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan, has questioned the coronation of the latter in a hush-hush ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Azmet Jah was declared as the successor of titular Nizam Mukarram Jah, who passed away in Turkey recently and buried at the Asaf Jahi ancestral tombs inside the historic Mecca Masjid. Azmet Jah was anointed the ninth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi dynasty and a declaration was issued by the office of the former stating Azmet Jah will “accede father as the IXth head of Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.”

Opposing Azmet Jah’s coronation, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said people should not fall for his anointment as he cannot be the successor and the ‘false self-declarations do not mandate Azmet Jah to hold the title of Nizam IX’.

Citing the abolishment of Titles and Privy Purses in 1971, Khan said the decree issued by the office of Azmet Jah declaring him as the head of Asaf Jahi dynasty is “not legally valid’.

A year ago, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan had petitioned in a city court and claimed that the eight titular Nizam Mukarram Jah was not the sole owner of Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace/Nazri Bagh, Chowmahalla Palace, Purani Haveli in Hyderabad, and Harewood Cedars Bungalow at Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

