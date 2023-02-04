Naveen Reddy, N Square Company Director, Arrested for Fraud and Embezzlement

Hyderabad: A little known actor Naveen Reddy Atluri was arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the forging of documents on Saturday. Reddy, who is the director of N Square company, is accused of pilfering money from the company’s account without the knowledge of other co-directors.

Reddy is accused of embezzling the company assets by forging signatures. He has reportedly cheated to the tune of Rs 55 crore. After receiving a complaint from the victims, the police took Reddy under its custody. A case has been filed against him and the accused was sent to Cherlapally jail for further interrogation.

