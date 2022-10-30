​​Navajeevan Organisations Wins Sakshi Excellence Award for Social Development

​​Navajeevan organisation was established in 1996 to support the downtrodden communities in Nellore district, this organization is working to improve the living standards of the downtrodden people. Empowerment, self-sufficiency, conservation of natural resources, equal opportunities, protected drinking water, children's rights, health, education, employment opportunities and providing necessary assistance to people, the organisation is working to bring light into the lives of the poor and helpless.

Worked without publicity: We are happy that Sakshi has recognized our services while we are doing our work without publicity. Awards like these are encouraging. This pushes us to work more enthusiastically.

Also Read: Dr Rama Reddy Karri Wins Sakshi Excellence Award for Healthcare