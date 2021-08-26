National Social Work Week observed at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Department of Social Work, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the National Association of Professional Social Workers in India (NAPSWI) observed the 2nd National Social Work Week 2021 from 15th – 21st August 2021 to get social and political sanction of social work profession in India, the Department organized several activities as part of the event. The themes of the program were educators’ reflections, practitioners’ reflections, and marginalization of different social groups. Prominent educators and practitioners from different universities and organizations were invited to share their professional experiences of teaching and practicing social work.

Prof. P.K. Shajahan and Prof. Bipin Jojo from TISS, Prof. Neena Pandey from the University of Delhi, and Dr. Sanjey Ingole from Jamia Millia Islamia spoke about the different aspects of marginalization of underserved communities of Muslims, Dalits, Tribes, and Women, and how they are lagging and unable to enjoy the fruits of development.

Prof. D.K. Laldas, Prof. Seema Sharma, University of Delhi, and Dr. Farrukh Faheem shared their experiences on the theme of educators’ reflection and suggested to underline while teaching aspiring social workers.

Mr. Ashraf Parwez, Project Concern International (PCI), Mr. Masroor Ahmad, PRADAN, and four MANUU Social Work Alumni also shared their professional experiences and personal growth. Mr. Takeer Haider, Ms. Syeda Saba Quadri, Mr. Mohd Asjad, and Mr. Vakeel Ahmad while sharing their experiences acknowledged the worthiness of studying Social Work through Urdu Medium.

Prof. Mohd Shahid in his concluding comments emphasized understanding the distinct identity of different marginalized groups and the need to give due importance to preserve, protect and develop their rich culture. Prof. Md. Shahid Raza, Head of the department delivered presidential remarks. Dr. Md. Aftab Alam, Assistant Professor coordinated the program with the help of other faculty members. More than fifty students, teachers, and other professionals from different universities and organizations participated in this program.