National Road Safety Month: Counselling Program To Sensitise Commuters On Noise Pollution

Hyderabad Traffic Police organized a novel awareness and counseling programme to sensitize the commuters about sound/noise pollution at K.B.R. Park, Banjara Hills as part of observance of National Road Safety Month from 18th January-2021 to 17th February-2021.

Sri Anil Kumar, IPS., Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic counseled the gathering and informed that “in connection with the Road Safety Month from 18th January-2021 to 17th February-2021 Hyderabad Traffic Police is organizing lot of awareness programmes to bring awareness among citizens on Traffic Safety. Hyderabad Traffic Police has started a special drive and booking cases on vehicles causing noise pollution by modifying company fitted silencers. Addl. CP Traffic informed that vehicles causes two types of pollution i.e., 1) Air Pollution and 2) Sound Pollution. Mainly two wheeler drivers are removing the company fitted silencers and fixing silencers which are emitting more noise which is causing lot of irritation and inconvenience to the public staying near Schools, Hospitals and to the elderly people. The sound level above 65 decibels is injurious to health and sound level about 75 decibels will cause serious health problems such as Hypertension, Anxiety and Cardio Vascular diseases etc., Addl. CP Traffic informed that as per Section 190 of the motor vehicle Act-1988 it is clear that any person who violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety and causes noise and air-pollution, shall be punishable under the law. He also informed that the notices will be issued to the automobile shops and mechanics to stop selling such modified silences and not to fix such tampered silencers to the vehicles causing noise pollution and also said that those who are found violating the notice a case will be booked against them as per the law. Addl. CP Traffic informed that in the month of January-2021, about 1134 cases are booked against the violators for modifying company fitted silencers and causing more noise pollution in the city”. Finally Addl. CP Traffic requested all the citizens to not cause noise pollution by modifying silencers/blowing horns etc., and to follow traffic rules to make Hyderabad City accident free and noise free City. This special drive against noise pollution menace will be continued in future also.

In this programme Hyderabad Traffic Police officers counseled 200 violators who modified the silencers of their vehicles and caused noise pollution.