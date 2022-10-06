National-level Dalit Conclave to be Held Soon in Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar has said a national-level Dalit Conclave will be held in Hyderabad under the banner of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier TRS) with dalit brothers from all over the counrty. The conclave will be organized to discuss the solutions to the challenges faced by Dalit in the country. KCR stated that the State government has been implementing multiple schemes for socio-economic developments of Dalits including Dalit Bandhu which should be implemented across the country.

Tamil Nadu MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan and also farmer leaders met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Thirumavalavan said no state in the country is implementing as many schemes as Telangana for Dalits. He also termed Dalit Bandhu as a game changer for socio-economic development of Dalits.

Also Read: WHO Alert: Indian Govt Says Samples of Coughs Syrup Blamed for Kids Death in Gambia Sent for Testing