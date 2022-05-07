State-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana was fined by the National Green Tribunal for violating environmental clearance conditions and mining excess coal. The NGT has slapped a fine of Rs 41.21 crore on the coal mining company.

Banothu Nandu Nayak, a resident of Sattupalli village of Telangana, had approached the green panel and petitioned before it regarding the violation committed by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in respect of conditions in the environmental clearance and consent granted and also pollution caused on account of operation of the unit.

In line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court, a bench of justices K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr Satyagopal Korlapati directed the mining department to calculate the penalty.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been given a period of three months to pay the compensation of Rs 41.21 crores. “If the amount is not paid within that time, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board is directed to take steps to recover the amount from them by requesting the district collector to initiate revenue recovery proceedings.” the bench said.

The NGT panel directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to identify the people whose houses have been damaged partially due to vibrations caused due to blasting. The bench said the environment compensation amount will have to be utilised for the purpose of preparing a welfare scheme for protecting the welfare and interest of the people who are residing in and around the coal mining area who are likely to be affected by the project activities, and also a portion of the compensation will have to be utilised for meeting the welfare of the tribal settlement, if any, situated in Khammam district or nearby districts

“Mode of welfare scheme etc., will have to be evolved by the committee appointed by this tribunal for this purpose,” the bench added.