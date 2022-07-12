Hyderabad : If you happened to pass through the roads near Hussain Sagar Lake in Sanjeevaiah Park and found the gigantic national flag missing, fret not! The national flag from the tallest flag post has been temporarily taken down by the authorities on Tuesday due to strong winds prevailing in the city.

The officials have removed the flag to prevent any damage because the Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted strong gusty winds. It may be recalled here that the MeT office has forecast moderate rainfall coupled with strong gusty winds across the city for the next 12 hours.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development said that the national flag has been temporarily taken down. Explaining the reason for removing the national flag, Kumar said due to very high wind velocity and given the height, the flag was likely to be damaged. He said, “the flag will be put up as soon as wind velocity comes down.”

Due to very high wind velocity & given the height, the flag was likely to be damaged and thus been taken down temporarily to prevent any damage.

Will be put up as soon as wind velocity comes down This is for information pic.twitter.com/46dPReC8WX — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) July 12, 2022

The Government of Telangana hoisted the tallest national flag in 2016 on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Sanjeevaiah Park. The massive flag measures 108 by 72 feet, weighs over 65 kilograms and is 88 metres high. The flag post is made of steel pipes and the pipes were specially ordered from Kolkata. The state government spent about Rs 3 crore to install this gigantic national flag.

