Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao suggested a formula that by combining parliamentary method and the agitation method, the farmers can find a permanent solution to their problems.

The Chief Minister chaired the second consecutive day meeting of the National Farmers Union at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday. At the meeting farmer leaders adopted a resolution that Chief Minister KCR will take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level to fight against the Centre. The farmers also resolved to safeguard the agriculture sector by rejecting the ‘anti-farmer policies’ of the Central government.

KCR called upon the national farmers’ leaders to uphold the dignity of the ryots and work together to protect their self-respect, an official release from the CM's office said.

He also made it clear that the path trodden during the Telangana movement should be followed in resolving the farmers’ problems to reach the goals. He also appealed to the farmers’ leaders to take a plunge into politics and help solve the problems of the farmers.

Also Read: MP Govt to Teach MBBS in Hindi, Medical Experts Not Impressed

“The meeting of the National Farmers Unions on Sunday resolved to fight against the union government which is pursuing anti farmer policies and protecting the agriculture sector. The meeting adopted a resolution urging CM KCR to take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level,” the release said.

Meanwhile, senior leaders at the meeting requested KCR to draw up an action plan for the movement, blueprint to unite the entire farming community and a strategy to move forward.