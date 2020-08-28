HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an ex-Army man opened fire in the air allegedly to threaten and scare away a group of youngsters who were partying late night during Ganpati idol immersion.

The incident took place at an apartment in Hydershakote village, Narsingi around Thursday midnight, as reported by a daily.

The ex-Army personnel has been identified as Naga Mallesh. According to the media report, he had raised objections to the youth playing loud music and partying midnight.

Later, he confronted them and a verbal duel ensued. Mallesh then went inside and brought his revolver and fired two rounds in the air to scare them.

While one bullet went on air, the other almost grazed the ear of one of the youngsters, a resident told.

Narsingi police reached the spot immediately and took up investigation. Mallesh was detained and his weapon was seized.

A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered.

Probe underway.