Narsingi Chaitanya Junior College Students Test Positive For Covid

Thirty students from Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi town, Rangareddy district have been tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, a total of 16 students have tested positive for COVID-19 whereas, on Wednesday, another 18 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the students who are asymptomatic have been sent to their homes in their own vehicles whereas the rest have been isolated in the campus itself. It is said that a student who returned from vacation showed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Narsingi Municipal Officials sanitized the college and it has been closed. The results of the 262 other students and staff are awaited.

Ranga Reddy district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr KV Swarajya Lakshmi said, "On Tuesday morning, we got a call from a student saying that they were suffering from fever and throat pain. After getting the information, we Immediately rushed our teams and conducted RAT tests where 20 students tested positive from 132 samples collected on Tuesday and 18 of them tested positive on Wednesday."

She further added that, "We have ordered a three-day sanitisation drive and mandatory seven-day holiday after which we will take a call on whether to open the campus or not."

Telangana on Wednesday reported 235 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,81,307, while the toll remained at 4,024 as no death was reported. More number of cases have been reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by the Rangareddy district.

In Telangana, as of now, there are 62 Omicron cases. The state authorities have been urging the people to be careful and follow the COVID-19 protocol.

