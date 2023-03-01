HYDERABAD: Telangana Education Minister T Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday responded to the death of the first-year Intermediate student who committed suicide inside the classroom on Tuesday night allegedly due to pressure and harassment by the college staff.

The Minister has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of a student named Sathvik at Sri Chaitanya College located in Narsingi. As per reports, the Education Minister has directed TS Intermediate Board Secretary Naveen Mittal to take stringent action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Satvik's parents have filed a complaint with the Narsingi police against the Sri Chaitanya college management and the names of college Vice Principal Krishna Reddy, Acharya, and warden Naresh were also mentioned as those responsible for their son’s death. The police have registered a case under Section 305 for abetment of suicide. Meanwhile, the management has shut down the college and hostel and declared indefinite holidays.

Earlier, parents and students staged protests in front of the college demanding justice. The parents alleged that Sathvik died due to the negligence of the college staff. Students also released videos of college lecturers beating up students and they complained that they were targeted and beaten up if they complained about any issues.

It is reported that the boy allegedly hanged himself on the ceiling fan in the classroom with a rope. Fellow students immediately rushed him to a hospital nearby where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police were informed and the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The

