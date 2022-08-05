Narrow Escape for Groom as Car Catches Fire in Asifabad

A groom, along with his friend and family members, luckily escaped from a massive fire accident in his car. The groom was travelling from Kagaznagar town of Asifabad district. Suddenly, their car went up in flames at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri Mandal on Thursday night.

The Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said that the groom, Jadi Rajesh, hailing from Kaghaznagar town in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was travelling by car to tie the knot with Mandal Kumsum in Hyderabad on Friday.

Rajesh spotted a smoke cloud coming out of the car while driving. They immediately stopped the car and got out. The car caught fire shortly after they got out. Fortunately, Rajesh's quick thinking saved everyone from a mishap. All of the items they had brought for the wedding were burned to ashes in the car.

