Narendra Modi is not Prime Minister, He is Prachar Mantri: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao in interaction with the media said, KCR has launched TRS 21 years ago, he was ridiculed and he has faced allegations. Today several might speak up. Today people, who got posts because of the formation of Telangana even they are speaking up against BRS. Government Of India (GOI) has said that the lowest number of farmer suicides were reported in Telangana state. And we are the only state which gives 24 hours free power to the farmers. Telangana has become fluorosis-free today and earlier in Telangana 1000 villages were affected.

He took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is Prachar Mantri and the most incompetent person in the country. Vikas is lost, "Ache Din" doesn’t know when will come. "Ache din" came to only one person and he has become the second richest in the world. No houses were given to people. Highest inflation and highest unemployment and we have become the poverty capital of the world. The Centre hasn’t succeeded, not even in a single sector. The rupee is at its lowest, thanks to PM Modi, He added.

He also further added that the opposition party has failed miserably, Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra, but he should rather do Congress Jodo Yatra, Congress party is breaking. While Rahul Gandhi is doing Yatra, 8 MLAs joined BJP, issues with Gehlot in Rajasthan and even here in Telangana we have information that two MPs are going to join the BJP party.

KTR said, ED, IT, and CBI are being used against the opposition parties. BJP leaders are honest, and others are corrupted. We know how Modi conspires everything. We will strip BJP’s clothes. Rapists were felicitated in Gujrat and where did all these ministers go.

How many raids happened to the BJP leaders across the country? We will fight them. We will expose them; we will fight about the issues. The Golmal Gujarat model was shown earlier but we will show the Telangana model where development can be seen on the ground, he added.

He also pointed out that Congress leader Rajgopal Reddy joined BJP and said, a Rs 22,000 crores contract was given to a Sushi company, Raj Gopal Reddy then left the Congress Party and joined BJP. Rajgopal Reddy also assured Amit Shah that he will spend 500 crores in the Telangana state for the coming polls.

Even though Kishan Reddy’s phone is tapped, across the country, 10,000 people including politicians, journalists, and officials phones are tapped using Pegasus. Even my phone is tapped, and I know that they pick up files from my mobile, he added.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls 2022: Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy Is TRS Candidate