Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda to Focus on Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda who are considered as the party's top guns are all set to provide aboost to the state BJP in the months ahead with regular visits to Telangana every months as the party accelerates its activities to come to power in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member from the state Dr. K Laxman said that Telangana state will see every month one of these three leaders visiting the state.

