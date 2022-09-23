NAREDCO TELANGANA 12th Property Show Hyderabad Date, Time and Visiting Hours

Hyderabad: With over 100 builders, developers, and financial institutions, the NAREDCO Telangana 12th Property Show kick-started today at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. The NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) Telangana Property Show which offers varied properties that suits the budget/ location of every category of customers, was inaugurated by Sri K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication, State of Telangana, in the presence of dignitaries from NAREDCO Telangana and the real estate industry.

The NAREDCO Telangana 12th Property Show will be open for visitors on all three days – 23rd, 24th& 25th September 2022 at Hitex Exhibition Center in Hall No. 1 & 3.

New reforms and policies framed by the Telangana Government to boost the IT, ITeS, Pharma, Aviation, Automobiles, and other vital sectors are reshaping Hyderabad; thus, becoming one of the most prominent destinations for global multinational companies. The robust growth of tech employment is leading to healthy momentum in housing demand when compared to the previous quarters. The boom in real estate is not just confined to Hyderabad but is now spreading to Tier II and III cities in the State, with many buyers preferring to invest in flats and plots following rapid urbanization in the districts.

NAREDCO Telangana 12th Property Show has brought some of the best real estate developers under one roof, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to choose from 300 properties, suited as per their preferences and budget. While developers have introduced a range of properties which include Apartments, Villas, Plots, farm lands suited to various classes of customers, well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Navi Finserv, LICHFL, and Canara Bank will be offering a mix of home loan products, making it more viable and accessible to the prospective buyers.

B Sunil Chandra Reddy, President – NAREDCO Telangana, said, “I am delighted to bring to your notice that, as an industry body we are growing and strengthening our presence, not just serving the interest of the real estate sector but also value adding to the Government’s progressive initiatives”

Vijaya Sai Meka, Secretary General, NAREDCO TELANGANA, said “Hyderabad is growing at a dynamic pace and we can clearly witness the positive impact on the real estate sector. With the infrastructure developments and improved road connectivity, the submarkets surrounding the city have experienced significant traction and are expected to see a further upswing with new launches. he further added, this kind of development only signifies that it’s never late to buy or invest in a property in Hyderabad and what better place than NAREDCO Telangana 12th Property Show to meet all the developers under one single roof”. K. Sreedhar Reddy. Executive Vice President NAREDCO TELANGANA and Kali Prasad Damera, Treasurer, NAREDCO TELANGANA were actively participated.

NAREDCO TELANGANA Property Show 2022:

Dates : 23rd, 24th and 25th September 2022 (Entry Free)

Visiting hours : 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Venue : Hall No. 1 & 3, Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad