Narayankhed: 20 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning

Narayankhed: In yet another case of food poisoning in government-run schools in Telangana, 20 students fell ill at a girls residential school located at Narayankhed on Saturday.

The students are being treated at a government hospital in Narayankhed.

Incidents of food poisoning at government residential schools in Telangana are on the rise in the recent days, with dozens of students landing in hospitals.

