Narayankhed: 20 Students Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning
Narayankhed: In yet another case of food poisoning in government-run schools in Telangana, 20 students fell ill at a girls residential school located at Narayankhed on Saturday.
The students are being treated at a government hospital in Narayankhed.
Incidents of food poisoning at government residential schools in Telangana are on the rise in the recent days, with dozens of students landing in hospitals.
#Sangareddy#Narayanakhed #Kasturba బాలికల వసతి గృహంలో ఫుడ్ పాయిజన్
20 మంది విద్యార్థినిలకు అస్వస్థత
నారాయణఖేడ్ ప్రభుత్వ ఆసుపత్రిలో విద్యార్థులకు చికిత్స#telangana #KCR #food #foodpoison pic.twitter.com/4vc6eg4gmZ
November 5, 2022
