Nanded: Stage is Set for BRS’ Second Massive Meeting Outside Telangana Tomorrow

Hyderabad: After Khammam, BRS Party is gearing up to hold the second massive public meeting outside of Telangana. The state minister and Nirmal MLA Allola Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the party meeting in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Sunday, February 5. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting in Nanded on Sunday.

As the party is set out to expand it’s footprint outside the state, the BRS leadership is expecting that some key leaders of the region would join the party fold.

Since Nanded has a sizeable population of Telugu-speaking people, the BRS chose it as its next pit stop on its nationwide tour. Some time ago, KCR had remarked that people of several villages in the neighbouring state were so impressed with the welfare and developmental schemes of his government such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Aasara Pensions, free power supply to farmers, and so on and so forth that they wanted to merge with Telangana.

.@BRSparty Chief, #Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to address a public meeting in #Nanded on February 5 👇 pic.twitter.com/M9PevV0cYM — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) February 4, 2023

The BRS party is working hard to bring all the farmers of the country together and hence, KCR’s Nanded speech is expected to be around farmers’ issues.

Also Read: AIMIM to Enter Telangana Assembly with 15 MLAs: Akbaruddin Owaisi to KTR