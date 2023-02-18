Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes away

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who suffered massive cardiac arrest last month passed away today at Narayana Hrudayala Hospital in Bengaluru after battling for life for 23 days. He is 39.

The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27 and fainted all pf a sudden at a roadshow Yuvagalam launched by Nara Lokesh on behalf of Telugu Desam Party.

Soon after losing conscious, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kuppam and performed CPR and given first aid. As his health was detoriating, he was then shifted to Narayana Hrudayala Hospital in Bengaluru.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and a daughter. His father Nandamuri Mohan Krishna is a noted cinematographer in Tollywood and he is a grandson to the Veteran Telugu actor and former Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.