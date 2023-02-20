Nandamuri Family Bids Tearful Adieu to Actor Taraka Ratna

Hyderabad: The Telugu film actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was cremated at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Monday evening.

The last rites were performed by his father Mohana Krishna who lit the funeral pyre as hundreds of grief-stricken people and Nandamuri family members bid the actor with tearful eyes.

Nandamuri family member actor Balakrishna, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy were among those who attended the funeral.

Earlier in the day, Taraka Ratna’s mortal remains were shifted to the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce in Film Nagar from his residence to allow his fans and public to pay their last respects to the actor.

40-year-old Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary actor NT Rama Rao was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during TDP MLC Nara Lokesh's padayatra which commenced from Kuppam in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on January 27. After preliminary treatment at the Kuppam hospital, he was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital. He breathed his last after battling for life for 23 days during treatment at the hospital.

Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekya and the couple has a daughter named Nishka. Before taking a plunge into politics, he worked in a few Telugu movies, including his debut ‘Okato Number Kurraadu’.

