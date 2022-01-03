Nampally Exhibition Suspended After Telangana GO to Ban Mass Gatherings

Hyderabad's most awaited and popular trade fair, Numaish, also known as the Nampally Exhibition, has been suspended till January 10. Numaish officials announced that the exhibition would start on January 2, but later decided to suspend it for a few more days due to a spike in Omicron cases in Telangana. The city missed the Numaish last year as well, due to the COVID 19 situation in the state. The All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIE), which organizes the annual event at Numaish Maidan in Nampally, had imposed strict COVID-19 rules for visitors and stall owners. Visitors should follow all protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, and others. Adding to that, AIIE said that they are not issuing identity cards to stall owners till they produce their complete vaccination certificate.

Earlier, the Telangana government passed a government order "strictly prohibiting" rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political, and cultural events, to control the spread of the virus. Taking that into consideration, it was decided to postpone the exhibition. "In wake of the latest Government order prohibiting the rallies and gathering, the society has decided to suspend the Numaish-2022 till January 10, a decision to resume it will be taken later," said Secretary Exhibition Society, Ashwin Margam.