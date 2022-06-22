Nalgonda Youth Found Shot Dead In His SUV In Maryland

An environmental engineer hailing from the Nalgonda district of Telangana was found shot dead in his SUV at Baltimore City of Maryland in the US in the morning hours of Sunday. His parents got the information about their son’s death from his friends on Monday night at around 10:30.

Sai Charan Nakka (25) was apparently shot dead when he was traveling in his car in near Catonsville. He was alone in the car at that time. Maryland Transportation Authority Police got the call just after 4:30 am on Sunday about a car crash. Police officers found a Hyundai Tucson SUV on the southbound shoulder around exit 50, Caton Avenue. He was pronounced dead after being shifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Sai Charan who was an Environmental Engineer was working in Environ-Civil Engineering Ltd at Baltimore City after completing his MS from Cincinnati University. His father Nakka Narasimha said that Sai Charan who had recently bought a new car was planning to come to India in November and had last spoken to them on Friday. His family members have appealed to the Government of India and the Telangana government to help bring the body home.

