Nalgonda: Youngster Falls into Dindi Reservoir While Taking Selfie

Nalgonda: In a tragic end to what must have been a pleasant outing, a youngster drowned while attempting to take a selfie at Dindi reservoir in Nalgonda district on Saturday evening. He was identified as Udutha Mahesh (22), a native of Hyderabad. Police reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing youth.

Manoj, along with his six friends had gone to Srisailam on the occasion of Ganesh immersion. They stopped at the Dindi project on their return. Manoj slipped into the waters while taking selfies at the project's spillway gates. As soon as Manoj fell into the waters, his friends informed the irrigation staff at the site.

