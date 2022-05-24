Nalgonda: Woman Kills Son, Self Over Dowry Harassment in Narketpally

In a tragic incident, a woman killed her two-year-old son and later committed suicide as she was unable to bear the dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws. The deceased person was identified as D Lasya. The incident took place at Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Sunday evening.

According to the reports, the woman killed her son by hanging him from the ceiling, and then she hanged herself. The neighbours who spotted them brought them down but they couldn't save their lives. Narketpally CI Shiva Rami Reddy said that there was no suicide note.

According to the police, three years ago, the wedding of Lasya and Naresh, a railway gangman from Auravani village in Narketpally took place. Lasya's family agreed to give Rs. 35 lakh as dowry but initially, they gave Rs. 10 lakh to Naresh's family. Recently, Naresh got his posting at Medak but he took leave to prepare for the competitive exams. He was staying in Hyderabad. He also told his family that he wanted to start a poultry business and was not interested to do railway job anymore.

About 20 days ago, the family members of Lasya gave Rs. 25 lakh to Naresh. But Naresh allegedly continued to harass Lasya to bring Rs. 10 lakh more. Lasya who was upset with the behaviour of her husband decided to end her life. On Sunday evening, when there was no one in the house, Lasya hanged her son and herself. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

