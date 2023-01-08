Nalgonda: Three Killed, Five Injured in Car Accident

Three persons died and five others injured in a road mishap on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway at Kattanguru in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when the car they were traveling in hit the divider after losing control.

The deceased were identified as Iddaq (21), Sameer (21), Yasin (18). The accident occurred when they were returning from Hyderabad to Khammam after attending a marriage. There were 9 persons in the car at the time of the accident.The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

