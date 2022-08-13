Nalgonda: Three Drown in Akkampally Reservoir 

Nalgonda: A weekend trip turned into a tragedy as three students drowned in Akkampally reservoir in Nalgonda district on Saturday. The incident took place when a group of eight friends from Hyderabad went to the reservoir for a trip. The students were identified as Akash, Krishna and Ganesh.

When Akash slipped into the waters accidentally, Krishna and Ganesh tried to save him. But, all three drowned in the reservoir. Two bodies were fished out from the waters and search operation is being carried out in the reservoir for the third student.

