Nalgonda: Thieves Cut Open ATM, Steal Rs 14 lakhs

Nalgonda: Unidentified persons cut open the cash chest of an ATM machine of SBI adjacent to Miryalaguda road in the city and stole Rs 14 lakh cash from it on Saturday night.

The thieves used a gas cutter to cut open the cash chest of the ATM.

The police suspect that the incident took place after midnight. The thieves committed the theft after colouring the CCTV’s installed inside and outside the ATM with black colour. The incident created a sensation and exposed the security lapses in the city.

Locals noticed the ATM machine was cut open and alerted Nalgonda rural police, who rushed to the place and took up investigation. CLUES team also collected clues from the ATM centre.

According to sources, police were examining the footage of another CCTV camera installed in the area and were making efforts to identify the persons involved in the incident.

