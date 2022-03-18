Nalgonda in Telangana Records Highest Temperature in India

Nalgonda on Thursday recorded the highest temperature in the country with 43.5 degrees Celsius. Not only Nalgonda but also some other areas in the country reeled under heatwave conditions with mercury climbing close to 44 degrees on Thursday and Indian Meteorological Department predicted that the same situation will be continued for the next 48 hours.

Highest Temperatures on Thursday (Telangana State Development Planning Society) in Telangana:

Peddapalli – 42.9 Degree Celsius

Nirmal – 42.5 Degree Celsius

Jagtial – 42.3 Degree Celsius

Adilabad – 42.1 Degree Celsius

Bhadradri Kothagudem – 41.8 Degree Celsius

Khammam – 41.8 Degree Celsius

Mancherial – 41.7 Degree Celsius

Nizamabad – 41.5 Degree Celsius

Suryapet – 41.5 Degree Celsius

Kumram Bheem Asifabad – 41.4 Degree Celsius

Dr. A Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, IMD Hyderabad stated that the heat wave like conditions will be there in some parts of the state for the next couple of days. She further asserted, "We are issuing serious heat wave alerts to 14 districts. Northern Telangana will be the hottest and a few parts of eastern Telangana will record high temperatures. The most affected could likely be Nalgonda and Adilabad with temperatures above 40 degree Celsius."

