Nalgonda: SI Killed In Road Accident After Five Days Of Marriage

In a very tragic incident, a young sub-inspector and his father have been killed in an accident. The incident took place on the Nagarjuna Sagar Road in Chintapally police limits of Nalgonda district on Saturday. The victims were identified as Nenavath Srinu Naik(32 years) and his father Manya Naik (50 years). They were the residents of Manya tanda of Madgul Mandal in the Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the accident took place near Polepally Ramnagar village on Saturday evening. Srinu and his father Manya were heading to Hyderabad in their auto rickshaw and got into a head-on collision with TSRTC bus of the Devarakonda depot. Both of them were going to a temple in Hyderabad to perform certain post-marriage rituals.

Srinu Naik got married on December 26. Just after five days of his wedding, he died. He posted at the Vikarabad police station. Srinu Naik's father ekes out his living as an auto driver. At the time of the accident, Srinu Naik was driving the auto-rickshaw as his father suffered a hand injury.

