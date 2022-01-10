Nalgonda: Severed Head Of A Man Found At Mahankali Temple

The severed head of a man was found at the feet of the idol of Goddess Mahankali at Mettu Mahankali temple located at Gollapalli village of Chinthapally Mandal of Nalgonda district. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. The locals who have seen the decapitated head informed the police.

Rumours are doing the rounds that it could be a case of human sacrifice. As of now, there is no official information regarding it. The police have identified that the man was around 35-years. Police also suspect that the man might have been brutally murdered and had placed the head at the feet of the goddess so as mislead the police.

It is said that there was a clash between the labourers from Bihar working in a poultry farm at Kurmedu over extramarital affairs.

