Nalgonda Severed Head Case: Police Find Torso In Turkayamjal

Three days after the decapitated head of a 30-year-old man Ramavath Jayender was found at the feet of Goddess Mettu Mahankali idol in a temple in Gollapally village of the district, police have found the torso in an under-construction building in Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district on Thursday.

According to sources, Central Crime Station police from Nalgonda and Vanasthalipuram police took up search operations at Thurkayamjal where the victim, Ramavath Jayender, often used to stay. It is said that Ramavath used to sleep in temples and abandoned buildings in the area.

In the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused was killed somewhere else and his torso was kept in the building. Police searched for the body in the three-storey under-construction building belonging to one Sailaja of Nalgonda district, they had noticed a foul smell from the terrace and bloodstains on the stairs and the torso of the man was found on the terrace covered under bricks. The construction of the building was stopped as the family member of Sailaja was killed a few years ago.

Chintapally CCS DSP Mogaliah, "After circulating his photos to identify the victim, Jayender’s family members got in touch with us and gave further information. As part of the probe, four teams were deployed to find the victim’s body, which was recovered from an under-construction building."

