Nalgonda Road Mishap: 8 Killed After Lorry Hits Auto, Injured in Devarkonda hospital

In a tragic road accident, atleast eight people, including six women, were killed and 13 others injured when lorry had hit an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling. The incident took place at Angadipeta in Pedda Adiserlapally Mandal in Nalgonda district on Thursday. All those who died were daily wage workers and they have been returning home after completing their work.

The deceased have been dentified as Kattam Mallesh (40), autorickshaw driver, Nomula Peddamma (40), Nomula Saidamma, Kottam Peddamma, Kotham Chamndramma (35), Godugu Iddamma (48) Kotham Peddamma (50), G Peddaiah and Nomula Anjamma(50).

All the victims are the natives of Chinthalabhavi in Nalgonda district. Police said that 20 people were travelling in the auto rickshaw and the injured have been shifted to Devarkonda hospital. Doctors said that condition of some of the injured is critical.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences to all the families of those who have lost their lives in Nalgonda road accident. CM KCR instructed the officials to provide best treatement to those injured in the road accident.

