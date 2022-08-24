Nalgonda: One Dead, Six Injured in Chemical Reactor Explosion

Aug 24, 2022, 20:10 IST
One worker was charred to death and six others grievously injured after an explosion occured in a reactor at Hindys Labs Pharma company in Veliminedu Village at Chityala mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. The injured workers were shifted to a hospital in Narketpally. 
 


