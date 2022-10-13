Nalgonda: KTR Visits Fluorosis Victim Amsala Swamy’s Home

Nalgonda: Amidst hectic schedule, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Working President and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao visited Fluorosis victim Amsala Swamy’s home in Shivannagudem, Mariguda Mandal, Nalgonda, on Thursday.

Swamy was overwhelmed with the TRS leader’s visit as he did not expect it. The TRS Working President sat beside Swamy, asked about his well being, and had food with him.

Swamy was the same person who was placed on the table before the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 to explain the gravity of the Fluorosis problem in Nalgonda. Multiple parties formed the government but his life did not change.

KTR came to Swamy’s rescue by allocating Rs 5.4 lakh through government for construction of a double bed room home. Thereafter, the KTR in his personal capacity extended help in completing pending works of the home. Not stopping at that, the TRS Working President has also arranged a saloon for Swamy which serves as a livelihood.

On Thursday, KTR spoke to Swamy at length, had rice, daal, talked to his parents and inquired about their wellbeing.The party’s Working President KTR said that any amount of help extended to Swamy is not enough and assured to look after his needs in the future too.



An overwhelmed Swamy said that KTR’s visit is a dream come true. It was several months ago that Swamy invited the TRS Working President to visit his newly built home. He recalled the help extended by the TRS Minister - construction of home, arranged a saloon.

KTR tweeted “In the much maligned field of politics, there are few occasions when the heart is happy. Swamy, a fluorosis victim invited me for lunch. Was happy that a Dignity House & Livelihood has been provided to his family. More importantly, fluorosis is gone now thanks to Mission Bhagiratha”.