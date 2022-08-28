Withdraw GO 246 : Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Telangana Govt

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday urged the State government to withdraw GO No. 246, which was brought to cancel the allocation of water to Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project-Srisaliam Left Bank Canal (AMRP-SLBC).

Speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy said that the policy decisions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have been severely impacting the interests of farmers of Nalgonda district. He reminded that the State government has issued a GO 246 cancelling the allocation of water to AMRP-SLBC, which would impact the irrigation facility to farmers of Nalgonda district.

He pointed out that as per the inter-State agreement-1980, about 45 TMC of water from Krishna River was allocated to SLBC for the purpose of usage of people of Nalgonda.

The State government has brought a GO No. 246 allocating 45 TMC fixed water share to SLBC to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy district. The Chief Minister was trying to create conflict between the people of Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts with such actions, he alleged. He said that the Chief Minister was keeping silent when Andhra Pradesh was drawing eight to 10 TMC of water per day from Krishna River.

