Nalgonda: Jilted Lover Attacks Woman For Rejecting Proposal

A young man brutally attacked a girl with a knife on Tuesday. The incident took place in Nalgonda. According to the police, the victim Navya was attacked by Meesala Rohit on August 9. According to the police, Rohit, who is studying the second year BBA in MG University at Nalgonda, and Navya who is studying the third year in the same college were Intermediate classmates. Rohit allegedly pestered her for a couple of months to accept his love proposal. But the girl denied it. As a result, he developed a grudge against her and attacked her. Nalgonda police registered a case against Rohit under Section 307 of IPC.

Going into the details, as the college was closed on Tuesday, Navya along with her friend Shrestha went to the forest department office in the town to meet another friend Tai. When Rohit came to know about this, he reached the spot on a bike. He called Navya saying that he wanted to talk to her. When she came near to her, he attacked her with a knife that he had brought with him. While everyone was watching, he stabbed her. Navya suffered serious injuries on her throat, stomach, lips, wrist, and leg. Navya fell down unconsciously. Tai and Shrestha screamed and then Rohit left the place leaving his bike. Police rushed to the spot. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently battling for life in the hospital.