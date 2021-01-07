Nalgonda Govt School Student Basheera Wins 2BHK House For Innovation

NALGONDA: Good news knocked the doors of a Class 9 student when she received information regarding an allotment of a 2BHK house for her family. Her talents that impressed KT Rama Rao resulted in the allotment.

According to the sources, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao directed the Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, to allot a bedroom in the name of Sk Basheera on Tuesday.

Basheera is a Class-9 student of Government Girls High School, Nalgonda. She participated in the School Innovation Challenge held in Hyderabad. Her innovation “Hydraulic Lifting and Rotating Wheelchair” caught the attention of Rama Rao.

Impressed by the innovation, Rao decided to do something for the girl. Upon inquiring, he received information on the girl’s family condition. He called up the District (Nalgonda) Collector Jeevan Patil and instructed him to allot a 2BHK house to her family.

Basheera made the chair after seeing her father who is suffering from paralysis. The family doesn’t have stable income as the mother works in an ice-cream factory and gets paid really less.

According to the reports, District Collector is also working towards Basheera’s sister education and provided help to her by getting her admission at Kendriya Vidyalaya.