Nalgonda: Organs Of 32-Year-Old Constable Donated As Part Of Jeevandan Organ Donation Initiative

The organs of a 32-year-old police constable from Nalgonda, Battula Vijaykumar were donated as a part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. Vijaykumar was declared brain dead by attending neuro-physicians on Tuesday. The organs dual kidneys, heart, lungs, and liver were retrieved and allotted to other transplant centres based on the guidelines of Jeevandan.

On May 6, Vijaykumar met with a road accident and received serious injuries. The accident took place at Nagarjuna Sagar road. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Yashoda hospital, Malakpet for better treatment. He was in ICU care for five days, later the neuro-team declared Vijay as brain dead due to severe brain injury in the road traffic accident.

The family members of Vijay Kumar including his wife Vemula Chandrakala, mother, and father-in-law also gave consent to donate organs of the deceased. The Hyderabad Traffic Police provided a green channel between 10 am and 10.30 am on Wednesday from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills in order to transport the donor heart.

