Nalgonda: Amit Shah Munugode Tour Schedule Fixed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting in Munugode on August 21. He will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad at 3.40 PM on August 21. He will leave for Munugode of Nalgonda district at 4.15 PM. Amit Shah will be holding a review meeting with CRPF officers in Munugode at 4.35 PM. He will participate in a public meeting from 4:40 PM to 6:00 PM. After the meeting, he will go to Ramoji Film City via road. Amit Shah will stay in the film city from 6:45 PM to 7:30 PM. He is going to conduct a meeting with key party workers in Novotel, Shamshabad from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM. It is said that Amit Shah is going to direct the party workers on the upcoming Munugode bypolls. After which he will return to New Delhi.

According to the reports, the saffron party is considering the names of AP Jithendar Reddy, Etela Rajender, Vivek Venkataswamy, and G Manohar Reddy for taking responsibility of the Munugode Bypolls.

Mandal wise incharges have been appointed and a perfect strategy is going to be sketched out to ensure the victory of the party candidate.

BJP is taking the matter of Munugode bypolls very seriously and wants to win at any cost. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit the Congress party recently and is going to join BJP soon.