Nalgonda: Alert Driver Saves Lives Of Passengers, Deets Inside

Around 45 passengers had a close shave after a private travel bus in which they were travelling caught fire on National Highway No 65 at Peddakaparthi of Chityal Mandal in Nalgonda district.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., and the alert driver's wuick reflex prevented a major mishap. A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Chirala caught fire after one of its tyres blew out.

After blowing a tyre, the driver warned the passengers to get off the bus. The bus caught fire and was fully destroyed a few seconds after all of the passengers got down. The accident caused no injuries.