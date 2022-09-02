Nalgonda: Alert Driver Saves Lives Of Passengers, Deets Inside
Around 45 passengers had a close shave after a private travel bus in which they were travelling caught fire on National Highway No 65 at Peddakaparthi of Chityal Mandal in Nalgonda district.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m., and the alert driver's wuick reflex prevented a major mishap. A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Chirala caught fire after one of its tyres blew out.
After blowing a tyre, the driver warned the passengers to get off the bus. The bus caught fire and was fully destroyed a few seconds after all of the passengers got down. The accident caused no injuries.
Narrow escape for 36 passengers after a pvt travels bus travelling from #Hyderabad to Vijayawada catches #fire on NH near Pedakaparthy Village in #Chityala Mandal in #Nalgonda dist, Suspects fire engulfed after #tyreburst and its completely gutted.#BusFire #Telangana pic.twitter.com/SVmik9Dq5A
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 2, 2022