NALGONDA: Two persons, including a woman were killed in a road accident near Kattangur in Nalgonda district on Saturday. The accident took place on NH-65 at around 7.40 am.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Abhi and Renuka, 28. They were natives of ECIL in Hyderabad, as reported by a daily. Another person received head injuries in the accident.

Abhi and Renuka were in the car, travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, when it hit a DCM vehicle parked on the roadside on NH-65.

Kattangur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kamineni Institute of Medical sciences at Narketpally.

The bodies have been shifted to government hospital at Nakrekal.

Police are investigating if was an overspeeding and negligence in driving case.

Investigation is underway.