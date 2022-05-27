Nalgonda: 13 Year Old Boy Killed After Car Driven By Bridegroom Runs Him Over

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy lost his life after he was crushed to death under the wheels of a car. The incident took place in the Nalgonda district. The bridegroom who didn't know driving took to the wheel and ran over a group of people dancing during a wedding celebration. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at Ghattuppal village in Chandur Mandal of Nalgonda district.

Going into the details, the deceased was identified as Sai Charan and four others including the bridegroom were injured. According to the police the incident took place when the marriage party was returning home after the wedding in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Mallesh, the bridegroom was seated in the car along with the bride. A few people were dancing with DJ in front of the vehicle. The driver got down and was standing nearby, then Mallesh who didn't know how to drive took the vehicle. The car ran over the people dancing and hit the tractor carrying the DJ box. Sai Charan came under the wheels and was crushed. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway.

