Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic DCP Srinivasa Rao said that in view of the construction of box type culvert in place of nala near Sanathnagar railway station, in Balanagar traffic police station limits traffic restrictions have been imposed. He issued a statement to this effect on Wednesday. Traffic restrictions will be in effect for two months from December 1 to January 31.

Check out the diversions below and plan accordingly.

-Only two-wheelers will be allowed towards Bharathangar market from Narsapur crossroads via Jinkalawada and diverted at Khaithan Nagar – right turn – St. Francis Xavier ITI College – Transcon industries – Durgamatha Temple – towards Railway Quarters Sanathnagar – right turn and towards Bharathnagar Market.

-Light Motor Vehicles, mini-transport vehicles, goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, buses are not allowed towards Bharathangar market from Narsapur crossroads via Jinkalawada and will be diverted at Narsapur crossroad towards Kukatpally Y Junction –Moosapet crossroad and towards Bharathangar market.

-Only two-wheelers will be allowed towards Narsapur crossroad from Bharathnagar market via Jinkalawada and diverted at Railway quarters, Sanathangar–Jinkalawada – Durgamatha Temple –Transcon Industries –St. Francis Xavier IIT college – Khaithannagar road –Narsapur crossroad.

-Light Motor vehicles, mini transport vehicles, goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, buses are not allowed towards Narsapur crossroad from Bharathnagar market via Jinkalawada and will be diverted at Bharathnagar Market itself towards Kukatpally Y Junction –IDPL company and towards Narsapur crossroad.

The Hyderabad Traffic has already announced traffic diversions on the Rasoolpura Road and Road No 45 Jubilee Hills in the city.

Also Read: Traffic Diversions At Jubilee Hills Road No 45 Towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge On Trial Run