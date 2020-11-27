Nakal Maarne Ke Liye Bhi Akal Chahiye: KTR on BJP's Copied Manifesto For GHMC Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday released its manifesto for the GHMC polls. The manifesto was released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A few days ago, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy criticised the TRS manifesto as ‘old wine in the new bottle.’ If we look at BJP's manifesto, all the points are similar to that of TRS' manifesto and it clearly shows that the saffron party has just made its work easy by 'Copy-Paste' job. The most ironical thing is that Devendra Fadnavis stated that the saffron party wanted to release the state from the clutches of CM KCR.

KTR took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Dear BJP manifesto writers, Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work. But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad - ‘Nakal Maarne Ke Liye Bhi Akal Chahiye’ (One must have brains even to copy)." Here is the tweet.

Dear BJP manifesto writers, Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto We will take this as a compliment to our work But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad नकल मारने को भी अकल चाहिए। 😀

కాపీ కొట్టడానికి కూడా తెలివి ఉండాలె https://t.co/guN76K5N7n — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 26, 2020

The BJP also lifted some promises from TRS manifesto like free drinking water, free power to caste-based professions in the city. KCR had already announced that free power would be provided to salons, laundries, and dhobi ghats across the state.

Elections to Greater Hyderabad are scheduled to take place from December 1. A total of 1825 candidates are in the fray for 150 wards of the civic body's council. There is going to be a tough competition between TRS, BJP and AIMIM