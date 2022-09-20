Nagole Flyover: Signal Free Passage For Motorists From Uppal to LB Nagar

Nagole Flyover: The flyover connecting LB Nagar and Uppal in Hyderabad is likely to be inaugurated on October 15. The Nagole flyover has been constructed by the GHMC under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SDRP) and it was built at a cost of over Rs 210 crore.

With this new flyover, signal-free passage will be provided for motorists from Uppal to LB Nagar and vice-versa. A total of 21 deck slabs have been constructed and one is pending. The construction of a ramp is currently underway. The 990-m-long and 24-m-wide Nagole flyover, with 23 piers, 22 spans, 600 metres of via-duct portions, and 300 metres of a reinforced earth wall would ensure signal-free traffic movement from Uppal to LB Nagar.

Under SRDP, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up many infrastructure developmental works like the construction of flyovers, RoBs, RuBs, underpasses, slip roads, etc. GHMC has undertaken 47 projects, including 41 under the SRDP, seven under R&B, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Out of 47 projects, the works of 31 projects have been completed so far and the remaining 16 projects are at different stages of construction.

Also Read: Noida Construction Wall Collapse Claims Four Lives